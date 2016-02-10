How To Hire (And Keep) Female Developers

Let’s say you’re a software startup founder, and you’ve come under fire for having a gender-imbalanced developer team. You’ve been aware of the problem for years–especially after the slew of stories about sexism in Silicon Valley–but as you built your team, you ended up hiring anyone who was interested and had talent, without paying attention to your demographics. Now, all of a sudden, your founders–and your customers–care. And, because you want to have a healthy workplace, you do, too.

So how do you hire female developers?

A common crutch that struggling companies lean on is blaming their candidate pipeline. The assumption is that female developers simply aren’t seeing their postings, for one reason or another. More often than not, the real culprit is their gender-biased job descriptions.

For example, consider an often cited statistic that originated with an internal study from Hewlett-Packard, which found that women only applied for a promotion when they believed they met 100% of the qualifications, while men applied when they met 60% of the job requirements.

The finding was backed up by a study from the Harvard Business Review, which adds that it’s not that women don’t think they can do the job; it’s that they assume the hiring manager’s expectations are so lofty that they’d be wasting their time.

The lesson from all of this? Stick to the actual requirements, and avoid phrases like “ninja” or “guru.” While they may seem like a reflection of a relaxed company culture, they’ll drive away a lot of the best candidates. If you’re unsure, have females in your company–preferably in the position–review the applications and mark off-putting language or unnecessary requirements.

“For female candidates, it feels very welcoming to see ‘others like you,’ so we have a gender-balanced interview panel,” explains Sajal Choukse, a software engineer at Audible, and one of their first female hires for her office. “Once we interview a candidate, we put our feedback into the system, and once we submit it, we don’t read anyone else’s or discuss what we thought until after all of the interviews for that candidate are done.”