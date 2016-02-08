What We Learned During Chipotle’s First Company-Wide Food Safety Meeting

In an unprecedented move, Chipotle has temporarily shuttered all of its U.S. stores today for a company-wide meeting with its employees. The fast casual trendsetter is discussing changes to both its ingredients and its food preparation methods, following a spate of reports linking Chipotle to foodborne illnesses.

Sick employees must now stay away from the workplace for five days after symptoms from an illness disappear; the time off will be paid.

Fast Company reporter Mark Sullivan is attending one of the employee meetings in a San Francisco movie theater today, and we’ll be bringing you full coverage of the proceedings. The Chipotle executives leading the presentation–including co-CEOs Steve Ells and Monty Moran–are broadcasting live from a studio in Chipotle’s hometown of Denver to numerous watch sites nationwide. Stay tuned here for more details.

Photo: Mark Sullivan

Chipotle today announced a new food safety program containing an array of new employee procedures, ingredient supplier requirements, and food-testing norms.

Over the past six months, the company has been subject to a slew of bad press due to outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella, and norovirus in locations across the country. Prior to its quarterly earnings report last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Chipotle’s E. coli outbreak had come to an end.

Update 12:03 p.m. ET: During the presentation, Ells (pictured above) noted that the outbreaks likely stemmed from cross-contamination from one food to another at the chain’s restaurants. Tomatoes, which caused the salmonella outbreak, will now be diced at a central kitchen—rather than at individual restaurants. This, Chipotle says, will reduce the risk of the ingredients being infected by other foods. Lettuce and peppers will also be prepared at the central kitchens. Chipotle workers will continually test the ingredients for contamination.

The company is still not clear on which ingredient brought on the E. coli outbreak, though it again confirmed that the norovirus was spread through employees who came into work while sick.

“If you are feeling sick, or if you have vomited, either at work or at home, you need to tell your manager or field leader immediately,” co-CEO Monty Moran told workers. Managers are also expected to report if an employee gets sick at work, and if a worker or customer vomits in a restaurant, the location must be shut down immediately.