What We Hope To Learn During Twitter’s Q4 Earnings Report

Twitter is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, and guidance from the company’s executives can’t come soon enough. The social network’s stock has plummeted in recent weeks amid stagnant user growth, controversial product changes, high-level staff departures , and concerns over how the company is addressing harassment and terrorist propaganda.

CEO Jack Dorsey said during Twitter’s previous earnings call in October that one of the company’s major goals for 2016 is to make “all of Twitter better and easier to understand.” With so much about Twitter in flux, here are the issues we will be monitoring on Wednesday.

Last Friday, outraged Twitter users began tweeting “#RIPTwitter” after a report in BuzzFeed suggested that the social network would soon shift from reverse chronological feeds, which have been fundamental to Twitter since its inception, to a more algorithmic timeline, a la Facebook. Dorsey responded to the uproar on Saturday, tweeting, “We never planned to reorder timelines next week… We love the live stream. It’s us. And we’re going to continue to refine it to make Twitter feel more, not less, live!”

But moving to a more algorithmic approach has been on Twitter’s agenda for some time now–as the site struggles to retain new users, its leadership recognizes that the fast-paced, real-time feeds can be unwieldy for casual visitors. The release of Moments last year, a new section of Twitter that features curated collections of tweets around trending topics, represented “a real shift in our thinking,” Dorsey said last October, noting that Moments is just one part of Twitter’s larger plan to become more more accessible to users.

It’s likely that these product changes–and algorithmic timelines specifically–will come up during the earnings call tomorrow. We’ll see how Dorsey addresses the push-back from long-time Twitter users, and whether he provides more details as to how Twitter is working to make its feeds feel more live.

On Tuesday, Twitter announced a new anti-harassment initiative, called the Twitter Trust & Safety Council, aimed at ensuring “people feel safe expressing themselves on Twitter.” Online harassment, especially of women and minorities, has been a major problem for Twitter over the years.

This new initiative, which involves partnerships with more than 40 organizations around the world, appears to be the company’s biggest effort yet at combating harassment on its platform. Hopefully Twitter will provide more information tomorrow about how the Trust & Safety Council will work, and what it will mean for users.