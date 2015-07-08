Metris Moment: Santos Medical

Every Monday, hundreds of Miami’s senior citizens wake up early to start their week at Santos Medical & Rehab Center, eager to arrive as soon as the facility opens its doors. In Miami—where seniors account for some 15% of the population—more than 1,000 patients rely on Santos Medical not only for exceptional medical care, but also for exercise classes, healthy meals, and a sense of community. When they’re not at the center, patients also trust Santos Medical to deliver important medications to their homes throughout the city, and with the recent addition of two brand-new slim and nimble Mercedes-Benz Metris Vans, manager Yeniset Perez and her team are now able to do so more effectively than ever.

What separates Santos Medical Center from other rehabilitation centers? We have everything in one place. Over two floors, we have a medical office, excellent doctors, specialists, a pharmacy, pain-management therapy, and a gym. Most of our patients speak Spanish, so we provide interpreters. They feel at home at our center because we treat them like family. Why does the center put such an emphasis on its vehicles? We have about 200 patients that come to the center every single day, and we provide unlimited transportation for them with our 15 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters. With our two new midsize Metris Vans, we’re also able to deliver their medications from the on-site pharmacy straightaway.

How do the Metris Vans complement the rest of your fleet? Because of their large size, our previous pharmacy vehicles couldn’t fit into most parking spaces. With medications, there’s always a rush, and the Mercedes-Benz Metris Vans, being smaller and more agile than your standard bulky cargo vans, have made us far more efficient. Our patients used to get their medication the day after the prescriptions were ready, but now they can order their medication and have it delivered the same day because our Mercedes-Benz Vans aren’t stuck in traffic or wasting time looking for parking. Why did you choose the Mercedes-Benz Metris over similar vans? They’re comfortable, reliable, and they drive well. We’ve been working with the brand for a long time; there’s just nothing better than a Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz Vans allow for endless possibilities when it comes to customization. How have you upfitted your vans to suit the needs of your 1,000-plus patients? In the Sprinter Vans, we installed 12 to 15 new, comfortable seats, depending on the vehicle, as well as access for two to three wheelchairs, stairs so the patients can walk right in, and a pole they can hold onto for balance and support. They might be in the van for an hour and a half in order to get to the center, but they don’t complain about the ride because they’re so comfortable! We really didn’t have to do anything with the Metris Vans, aside from adding our banner to the exterior. The boxes of medication already fit perfectly in the vehicle’s cargo space, but it’s great to know these vans can also be customized for our patients should we ever need to in the future. How are the additions of the Metris Vans helping to grow Santos Medical and better serve your patients? As much as we evolve and expand, delivering medication will always be one of our most important services. With the Mercedes-Benz Metris Vans, we’ll be able to keep up with the growing demand and take on more patients, and we’re very excited about that.