Uber’s Head Of Design Steps Down

Andrew Crow, Uber’s head of design, has announced that he’s leaving the company . Since joining in 2014, he helped grow Uber’s design team from 30 to nearly 200 while leading “all aspects of design,” according to his LinkedIn , “including Product, Brand, Marketing, Content Strategy & Copywriting, and Design Research. “

Before Uber, he was a global brand and design director at GE.

Crow announced the news on Medium last week, saying he was leaving to spend more time with his family:

For me, I’m using our recent successes as a chance to take time off to rest, reflect, and recharge. I miss being there for my kids and I’m making a decision that enables that. Soon, I’ll be ready to take up the next challenge and it’s going to be great.

That day, Uber revealed a new widely ridiculed rebranding, which was spearheaded by CEO Travis Kalanick and design director Shalin Amin. From Gawker’s argument that such branding is “outright charlatanism,” to this cutting deconstruction of the new app icon which implies that the design team didn’t know how to use Illustrator (it’s at least half unfair, but will linger in your retinas like a sunspot), to the complaints of people (like my mom! hi mom!) who didn’t see the news and just couldn’t find the Uber app when they needed it, there was no shortage of criticism. It’s unclear how or whether Crow was involved.

We’ve reached out to Crow for further comment and will update if we hear more.

[Via Medium and Design Week]