Here’s What The Blue Origin Rocket Sees When It Lands Vertically

In November 2015 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s private aerospace company Blue Origin announced an aerospace first: the vertical takeoff and landing of a rocket ship . The achievement, completed by the company’s New Shepard rocket, was hailed as a milestone for the aerospace industry. The milestone, however, was matched just a month later by the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket .

But an even bigger accomplishment came just four weeks later when, on January 22, 2016, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket vertically launched and landed for a second time, making it the first reusable rocket to be reused. To celebrate that accomplishment, Bezos has now tweeted a Vine clip showing the POV of the New Shepard rocket as it landed the second time.

The clip itself is a fascinating look at just how much power and force are generated upon a vertical landing. However, almost as interesting will be seeing how Elon Musk replies to Bezos’s tweet. The two have a history of duking it out on Twitter, especially when it comes to their rockets. The feud has escalated to such a degree that people are now making animated videos of their rivalry.

The next major milestone for Blue Origin, Bezos says, is completing its first orbital vehicle (the New Shepard rocket is only sub-orbital), which Bezos notes is already three years into development. He also revealed that he hopes to announce more news about the unnamed orbital vehicle later this year.