What Will It Take For Employers To Offer On-Site Day Care?

Now that the monthly child care bill for two-child households exceeds the cost of rent in most of the country, parents have a hefty obstacle to clear in order to head back to the office, especially after a second baby. As companies scramble to adopt parent-friendly benefits to retain employees with children in a tight labor market where wages are rising , isn’t offering affordable, on-site child care a no-brainer?

It’s not as easy as it looks, says Nannina Angioni, who is a labor and employment attorney and partner of the Los Angeles-based law firm Kaedian LLP. She often consults with companies that are considering employee benefits like child care. But the logistics are far more complicated than hiring a few babysitters. Once employers start to see the many regulatory requirements, logistics, and expense, they often lose their enthusiasm for the idea, she says.

“Employers face such obstacles as complying with local licensing laws, increased liability for potential child injuries, vetting child care providers, and ensuring there is sufficient space and utilities for the children, among many other considerations,” she says.

First, you need an appropriate space, and the furniture, supplies, toys, and materials to make it a safe and engaging space for children. In addition, insurance premiums go up: Securing workers’ compensation insurance for desk staff is quite different than coverage for a team of physically active child care providers, she says. Employers may also grapple with whether to provide all-day infant and toddler care, which can be more expensive and have more liability than simply providing after-school care for school-age children.

However, there are some financial benefits for companies, says Bradford Hall, managing director of Hall & Company CPAs. Companies that create qualified on-site child care facilities may claim a tax credit of up to 25% of the facility expenditures, plus 10% of any resource and referral expenditures in a calendar year, up to a limit of $150,000. The credit has some conditions, including that the facility must operate for 10 years or the credit can be recaptured, so it’s a hefty commitment, Hall says. Employers may also deduct any remaining expenses related to the child care facility as a business expense. Child care fees from employees using the service may also offset the cost.

There may also be indirect financial benefits. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Managerial Psychology found that employee performance was higher and absenteeism was lower among employees using on-site child care than employees using an off-site center or who had no children.

Since September 2010, organic food and drink maker Clif Bar & Company has offered on-site child care at its Emeryville, California, headquarters, where roughly 330 of the company’s 400-plus employees work. Clif Base Camp, as it’s called, can accommodate up to 64 children and averages roughly 44 each day. Claudia Perkins, Clif’s vice president of human resources, says that employees pay for the cost of using the center at rates “roughly 15% to 20% less” than comparable area facilities.