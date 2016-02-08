The Journey Of An African Social Entrepreneur: From Startup To Success Story

Almost four years ago, we showed you a series tracking the paths of social entrepreneurs from around the world as they took part in the Unreasonable Institute, an accelerator for social enterprises in Boulder, Colorado. One of those entrepreneurs was Moses Sanga, whose company, Eco-Fuel Africa makes carbon-neutral charcoal from biowaste in Uganda
Four years later, the folks at Unreasonable have revisited Sanga to see how he and his company are doing. Four years ago, he didn’t have even a business plan. Today, his company is thriving. You can watch the video below, and be inspired by how far Sanga has come.