advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dr. Phil Explains Why The Audience Is King

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Bryan Elliott recently sat down with Dr. Phil and asked him to trace the evolution of his success. The reason Dr. Phil believes he was able to be so successful? He made it a point to listen to his audience. Watch this, and find out why the audience is key and how they will communicate what they’re most interested in, so you can shape the content around their interests. Do you agree? Let us know at #BehindTheBrand.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life