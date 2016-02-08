advertisement
Here Are All The Super Bowl 50 Ads You Should Watch Again

The highs, the lows, the Puppymonkeybaby.

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

It’s over. And apparently the Denver Broncos and Von Miller weren’t ready for Peyton Manning to give up his title as the NFL’s best pitchman so easily. Manning’s brand game is so tight he even snuck in a plug for Budweiser during his first post-game interview on the field.

As for the ads, the overall sentiment from fans seemed to be underwhelmed. There were plenty of celebrities, but few real brand touchdowns. The biggest reactions were saved things like wondering why the sweet hell opioid-induced constipation was interrupting their nachos, or what kind of mushrooms were on that pizza after seeing Mountain Dew’s Puppymonkeybaby.

But just in case you were actually watching the game or socializing with real humans and missed some of the ads, or maybe you just need another sultry scolding from Helen Mirren, here all the ads worth seeing again from Super Bowl 50.

Mtn Dew

Agency: BBDO New York

“Puppymonkeybaby”

Coke

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

“Hulk vs Ant-Man”

Advil

“Distant Memory”

Avocados From Mexico

Agency: GSD&M

“The Bounty of Earth”

Amazon

Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto

“#BaldwinBowl”

Hyundai

Agency: INNOCEAN Worldwide

“The Chase”

“Ryanville”

“First Date”

Honda

Agency: RPA

“A New Truck To Love”

Heinz

Agency: DAVID Miami

“Weiner Stampede”

Acura

Agency: MullenLowe

“What He Said”

Apartments.com

Agency: RPA

“Movin’ On Up”

Astra Zeneca

Agency: BGB Group

“Envy”

Budweiser

Agency: Anomaly New York
“Give A Damn”

Kia

Agency: David&Goliath

“Walken Closet”

Axe

Agency: 72andSunny Amsterdam

“Find Your Magic”

Bud Light

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy New York

“The Bud Light Party”

Budweiser

Agency: Anomaly New York

“Not Backing Down”

Buick

Agency: Leo Burnett Detroit

“The Big Game Meets The Big Day”

Butterfinger

Agency: Santo

Colgate

Agency: Y&R Peru

“Make Every Drop of Water Count”

Doritos

Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

“Dogs”

Esurance

Agency: Leo Burnett

“Pass It On Sweepstakes”

Farm Bureau Insurance

Agency: Young & Laramore

“Meet Adam”

Fitbit

Agency: Argonaut

“Dualities”

GoPro

Intuit

Agency: RPA

“Storm’s A Brewin'”

Jeep

Agency: iris New York

“Portraits”

KFC

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Portland

“Dream”

LG

“Man From The Future”

Marmot

Agency: Goodby SIlverstein+Partners

“Love the Outside”

Michelob Ultra

Agency: FCB

“Breathe”

PayPal

Agency: CP+B LA

“There’s New Money In Town”

Pepsi

Agency: The Marketing Arm

“The Joy of Pepsi”

Persil

Agency: TBWA/Chiat/Day

“The Professional”

Pokemon

Agency: Omelet

“#Pokemon20”

Quicken Loans

Agency: Fallon

Shock Top

Agency: Anomaly Toronto

“Unfiltered Talk”

Skittles

Agency: DDB Chicago

“The Portrait”

Snickers

Agency: BBDO New York

“Marilyn”

SunTrust

Agency: Strawberry Frog

“Hold Your Breath”

Squarespace

Agency: Anomaly

“Real Talk”

Taco Bell

Agency: Deutsch LA

“Bigger Than…”

T-Mobile

Agency: Publicis Seattle

“Restricted Bling”

“Drop The Balls”

Toyota

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi LA

“Heck on Wheels”

“The Longest Chase”

TurboTax

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland

“Never A Sellout”

Wix.com

“Kung Fu Panda Discovers The Power Of Wix.com”

About the author

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

