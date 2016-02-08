Here Are All The Super Bowl 50 Ads You Should Watch Again

It’s over. And apparently the Denver Broncos and Von Miller weren’t ready for Peyton Manning to give up his title as the NFL’s best pitchman so easily. Manning’s brand game is so tight he even snuck in a plug for Budweiser during his first post-game interview on the field.

As for the ads, the overall sentiment from fans seemed to be underwhelmed. There were plenty of celebrities, but few real brand touchdowns. The biggest reactions were saved things like wondering why the sweet hell opioid-induced constipation was interrupting their nachos, or what kind of mushrooms were on that pizza after seeing Mountain Dew’s Puppymonkeybaby.

But just in case you were actually watching the game or socializing with real humans and missed some of the ads, or maybe you just need another sultry scolding from Helen Mirren, here all the ads worth seeing again from Super Bowl 50.

