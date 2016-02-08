Here Are All The Super Bowl 50 Ads You Should Watch Again

It’s over. And apparently the Denver Broncos and Von Miller weren’t ready for Peyton Manning to give up his title as the NFL’s best pitchman so easily. Manning’s brand game is so tight he even snuck in a plug for Budweiser during his first post-game interview on the field.
As for the ads, the overall sentiment from fans seemed to be underwhelmed. There were plenty of celebrities, but few real brand touchdowns. The biggest reactions were saved things like wondering why the sweet hell opioid-induced constipation was interrupting their nachos, or what kind of mushrooms were on that pizza after seeing Mountain Dew’s Puppymonkeybaby.
But just in case you were actually watching the game or socializing with real humans and missed some of the ads, or maybe you just need another sultry scolding from Helen Mirren, here all the ads worth seeing again from Super Bowl 50.
Mtn Dew
Agency: BBDO New York
“Puppymonkeybaby”
Coke
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy
“Hulk vs Ant-Man”
Advil
“Distant Memory”
Avocados From Mexico
Agency: GSD&M
“The Bounty of Earth”
Amazon
Agency: Leo Burnett Toronto
“#BaldwinBowl”
Hyundai
Agency: INNOCEAN Worldwide
“The Chase”
“Ryanville”
“First Date”
Honda
Agency: RPA
“A New Truck To Love”
Heinz
Agency: DAVID Miami
“Weiner Stampede”
Acura
Agency: MullenLowe
“What He Said”
Apartments.com
Agency: RPA
“Movin’ On Up”
Astra Zeneca
Agency: BGB Group
“Envy”
Budweiser
Agency: Anomaly New York
“Give A Damn”
Kia
Agency: David&Goliath
“Walken Closet”
Axe
Agency: 72andSunny Amsterdam
“Find Your Magic”
Bud Light
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy New York
“The Bud Light Party”
Budweiser
Agency: Anomaly New York
“Not Backing Down”
Buick
Agency: Leo Burnett Detroit
“The Big Game Meets The Big Day”
Butterfinger
Agency: Santo
Colgate
Agency: Y&R Peru
“Make Every Drop of Water Count”
Doritos
Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
“Dogs”
Esurance
Agency: Leo Burnett
“Pass It On Sweepstakes”
Farm Bureau Insurance
Agency: Young & Laramore
“Meet Adam”
Fitbit
Agency: Argonaut
“Dualities”
GoPro
Intuit
Agency: RPA
“Storm’s A Brewin'”
Jeep
Agency: iris New York
“Portraits”
KFC
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Portland
“Dream”
LG
“Man From The Future”
Marmot
Agency: Goodby SIlverstein+Partners
“Love the Outside”
Michelob Ultra
Agency: FCB
“Breathe”
PayPal
Agency: CP+B LA
“There’s New Money In Town”
Pepsi
Agency: The Marketing Arm
“The Joy of Pepsi”
Persil
Agency: TBWA/Chiat/Day
“The Professional”
Pokemon
Agency: Omelet
“#Pokemon20”
Quicken Loans
Agency: Fallon
Shock Top
Agency: Anomaly Toronto
“Unfiltered Talk”
Skittles
Agency: DDB Chicago
“The Portrait”
Snickers
Agency: BBDO New York
“Marilyn”
SunTrust
Agency: Strawberry Frog
“Hold Your Breath”
Squarespace
Agency: Anomaly
“Real Talk”
Taco Bell
Agency: Deutsch LA
“Bigger Than…”
T-Mobile
Agency: Publicis Seattle
“Restricted Bling”
“Drop The Balls”
Toyota
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi LA
“Heck on Wheels”
“The Longest Chase”
TurboTax
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland
“Never A Sellout”
Wix.com
“Kung Fu Panda Discovers The Power Of Wix.com”