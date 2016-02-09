The Benefits Of Being Comfortable With Uncertainty

When you travel to a new place or a large building like a museum, you often find yourself standing in front of a gigantic map of the area. That map often has a sticker on it that says, “You are here.” There is something comforting about being able to locate yourself quickly on a map.

That comfort with knowing where you are applies to many other facets of your life as well. When you are working on a project, it is nice to have benchmarks that give you a sense of how close the project is to completion. In your career, it feels good to have a sense of your value to the organization you work for, and your likelihood of advancement.

It’s comfortable to have a clear sense of where you stand in the workplace. On the flip side, it’s uncomfortable when there is uncertainty surrounding elements of your life.

One reason why uncertainty is uncomfortable is that people like to have reasons to support their actions. In a classic study, Eldar Shafir and Amos Tversky asked college students to imagine they had taken a difficult exam, but were not sure whether they had passed or failed. As they were walking up the street after the exam, they passed a travel agency offering a low fare for a wonderful trip to the Bahamas. The fare would expire that day, before they would find out whether they passed or failed the exam. Students were asked whether they wanted to take the trip. They could also pay $5 to extend the low-fare offer until the next day. The majority of participants elected to pay the money to get the low fare. That is, they were uncomfortable making a choice in the face of uncertainty.

Interestingly, two other groups of participants were run in this study. One group was told they took a difficult exam and passed. Another was told they took a difficult exam and failed. After that, they were given the same opportunity to take the discounted trip. The majority of people in both groups elected to take the trip. That means that at least some people in the group who didn’t know whether they passed or failed paid $5 for a piece of information that would not actually affect their decision. However, because the situation was uncertain, people didn’t want to make a big decision.