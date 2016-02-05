Why One Medical Group Acquired Nutrition App Rise

One Medical is a primary care provider with dozens of offices across the United States. The company was founded by Tom Lee, a physician who saw ample opportunities to improve the experience of primary care. One Medical offers same-day appointments, online scheduling, and 24/7 access to medical support by phone.

But as a longtime member, I’ve noticed a few gaps in the service: Telemedicine (it did offer at one point virtual consultations through Google Helpouts, but dropped that), mental health, and nutrition. The company does have a nutritionist on-site at a few of its locations, but it’s not yet widespread.

Today’s acquisition of Rise offers an opportunity to fill at least one of these gaps. It might also serve One Medical as it bolsters its own mobile health offerings, which could save its members’ unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office. For these reasons, the buy-up does make a lot of sense. But it’s not very often that you see doctor-led medical practices acquiring trendy mobile health startups. One Medical paid $20 million to buy Rise, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Some might argue that One Medical isn’t a traditional doctor’s office. After all, it does have a functioning mobile app for appointment-scheduling and billing, and it raised its funds from traditional Silicon Valley venture capitalists including Google Ventures. But at its core, it’s a primary care service provider: The company makes its money by charging members an annual subscription of $99 to $199.

So how will Rise help One Medical bolster its patient experience?

As Rise CEO Suneel Gupta explained via phone, both companies are grappling with how to help large patient populations that are struggling with diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic diseases. About a third of Americans are overweight or obese, according to the CDC. And these patients are responsible for the majority of the cost in the U.S. health system.