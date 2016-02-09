Is It Possible To Get Divorced And Remain Business Partners?

Stacey and Jan Roberts were a happily married couple with three children when they launched their Sacramento, California-based Unishippers logistics franchise in 1995. They were both making career transitions and had bright hopes for their future.

Three years later, their business was thriving, but their marriage was not. After months of counseling, they decided to divorce.

“My thought, when we first got divorced, was that Stacey would want me to buy her out of the business,” Jan says.

But Stacey had other plans. Had the business not been so successful—the franchise even landed the “Rookie of the Year” title—she says she might have agreed to sell or let Jan buy her out. But she saw too much potential to walk away. They hired a therapist to help them manage the transition in regards to their working relationship and children, put some guiding principles in place, and made a go of it. Today, their company is a $7 million business, and Stacey is a sales superstar. She was recently named Unishippers’s top salesperson, with her overall sales figures topping those of the second, third, and fourth place salespersons’ numbers combined.

Still, it’s tough to make a business partnership between a divorced couple work, says David Ransburg, a consultant at Family Business Consulting Group, who has an MA in counseling psychology from Northwestern University. He says that when a divorce occurs, the couple’s values are often no longer aligned. “In my experience, people who decided they can’t continue as so-called personal partners probably would have a lot of trouble continuing as professional partners,” he says. It’s particularly tough to do if the marriage ended as the result of a serious violation of trust, such as an affair, he adds.

But some couples can make it work, as the Roberts’s proved. If you want to make a business partnership with an ex-spouse work, there are some important rules to follow.

As the business grew, Jan was the “numbers guy” with an analytical mind, and Stacey was the “people person” who had a knack for sales, she says. Having these roles made the transition easier because they each had their own roles to fulfill and brought different values and skills to the company. Having those defined roles eased potential areas of conflict.