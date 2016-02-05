Everyone Wants To Dress Like David Beckham In This New H&M Spot. Absolutely Everyone.

It’s a bewildering life being an international sports star and style icon. In this new spot for clothing retailer H&M, David Beckham is simply trying to leave his luxury Venetian hotel for a stroll with his morning newspaper and things take a very surreal turn.

It slowly dawns on him that everyone he sees is wearing exactly the same clothes as him. When a rain shower forces a quick change, the fact becomes inescapable–the whole world is dressed like David Beckham. And later, as our hero steps into the bathroom, the whole world is undressed like him too.

The 90-second film, created by agency adam&eveDDB, is for the H&M Modern Essentials Selected by David Beckham for spring 2016. It follows the equally bizarre promotion for its autumn/winter 2015 collection that featured a seven-minute film in which comedian Kevin Hart moved into Beckham’s apartment and, in increasingly creepy ways, tracked the soccer star’s every move as Hart prepared to play him in a biopic.

The new range will be available in H&M stores and online from February 18.