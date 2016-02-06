Here’s How Twitter Is Trying To Make The Most Of The Super Bowl

Although Twitter’s users are reportedly tweeting less than they used to , the Super Bowl remains prime time for the platform. Last year, Twitter saw 29 million tweets during the Super Bowl, about 21% more than the year before. “We’re going to have more marketers activating on Twitter this Super Bowl than we ever had before,” says Alex Josephson, a director on the social network’s brand strategy team. “We’re like the world’s biggest couch for the Super Bowl.”

Leading up to the big game, Josephson’s team has been developing and testing new ways for brands to use the platform to reach new audiences in visually engaging ways. He spoke with Fast Company this week about a few brand strategies to watch for during #SB50 that go above and beyond the promoted tweet:

Video consumption on Twitter has gone through the roof this year, Josephson says, so it’s no surprise that brands are working video into their Super Bowl ad strategy. In January, Twitter rolled out its new conversational ads, which let brands tweet a native piece of video content alongside a call to action button. “This entices users to tap that button while watching the video, and that button sends a tweet from their handle that carries the same video and the same call to action button,” Josephson explains. “It’s built intentionally to drive consumption of video, but also to create instant shareability and a snowball word-of-mouth effect.” Roughly two dozen brands will be using conversational ads between now and Super Bowl Sunday, including Mini USA, Budweiser, and EA.

It’s worth noting that users can customize the text of their tweet any way they like, and it will still appear alongside the branded video. But the possibility of some snarky commentary might be worth it for the greater brand awareness boost. According to Josephson, the conversational ads are designed specifically to impact Twitter’s trending algorithms. “Every time a user composes a new tweet with a hashtag, that moves the needle when it comes to trending topics,” he says. “We are seeing a disproportionately higher hashtag mention volume from marketers who leverage the conversational video card verses traditional video.”

During the 2015 World Cup, Twitter converted country name hashtags into country flag emojis. Brands began to test their own emojis in late 2015, and Twitter will unveil a handful of new ones through Super Bowl Sunday. For example, Pepsi already unveiled its own emoji to drum up anticipation for the halftime show:

For its #giveadamn campaign to discourage drunk driving, Budweiser teamed up with Twitter to create an emoji that features a beer bottle and a hand (responsibly!) throwing down a set of keys:

“It’s one way to drive conversation volume and message association,” says Josephson. But it won’t come cheap. Reports suggest custom emojis come with a $1 million price tag.