The Case For Teaching Your Kids To Code

Not only are tech jobs going to be the jobs when your son or daughter graduates high school (by 2020, the U.S. will create 1.4 million jobs in computer science-related fields), chances are, those who have them are going to have more job security, a better salary, and probably more helpful robot butlers than you.

Zach Sims wanted to learn how to code, so he launched the online platform Codecademy five years ago, and now anyone can go there to learn programming languages from Java to Python. “I’m not a programmer by trade,” says Sims. “We actually started the company to teach me to program, and this is the hands-on learning experience that I wanted.”

It’s become pretty common to grumble that America doesn’t make things anymore, but that’s not exactly true—it’s just that old people like you can’t necessarily envision what it is we’ll be making in 20 years. You know who can envision it? Your kid, after they learn how to code.

In the days of floppy disks and Revenge of the Nerds movies, the computer science classrooms were full of bespectacled pariahs. Now programming is a fundamental part of early education. “Classically there are the the Rs of literacy: reading, writing, and arithmetic,” says Sims. “We think that algorithm should be the fourth R. It is a foundational set of skills and framework for people to have in the 21st century.” If your kid’s school doesn’t offer computer science, it may be time to disband the PTA.

Problem solving, critical thinking, and even spelling improves when kids start coding. But one of the most important skills that students pick up is how to fix mistakes. “You find plenty of bugs in code,” says Sims. “How do you go through a systematic process of finding and eliminating error? In coding, you learn that it’s okay how to make mistakes, as long as you know how to fix them.”

These days, you don’t even need to know how to type to start coding (and you really don’t need techno music and a multiscreen command module). Children in preschool can be taught how to think in developing languages using toys and apps geared toward their age group. At this basic level, kids between 2 and 5 are learning how putting things in different orders yield different results. Like, underwear first, then pants.

Code-a-Pillar : Fisher-Price’s new programmable preschool toy teaches toddlers sequencing. Put Mr. Caterpillar’s segments in different orders and he’ll move, blink, and spin accordingly. And you thought they were just very hungry

Board Games : Not everything that teaches coding has to flash and beep. Try introducing some of these board games that are fun and logical—like Spock during Pon Farr

Mobile Apps : Tinybop knows those little hands want your iPhone. Queue it up with a game like The Everything Machine, which uses an easy drag-and-drop interface to reprogram your phone’s sensors and tools. (Now they’re ready for a career with the NSA!)

There’s a lot more your child can be doing in the primary years besides recess and nap time. Alongside learning how to write and read, this is the right time to get the into block-based coding, where you drag and drop commands to create actions. Think of it like refrigerator magnet poetry—but instead of dirty limericks, your kid is creating actions on a screen.