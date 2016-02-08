How To Give And Receive Feedback Across Cultures

When Sabine Dulac, a marketing manager for a French luxury goods company, moved from Paris to London, she was looking forward to working in a more practical and efficient environment. Her new boss in the London office was American, and she walked out of her first performance review with him feeling confident. According to Sabine, it was the best review of her career.

Her boss didn’t see it that way. Instead, he felt Sabine’s performance was sub-par and she needed to make a few improvements in order to keep working on his team. In this case, cultural differences led to both sides misinterpreting the feedback–and neither were aware of it.

As technology helps the modern workplace become ever more global, people from different backgrounds find themselves working more closely together than ever before. Even where there isn’t a language barrier, there can still be a cultural one.

Americans are typically perceived around the workplace to be direct and transparent, but when it comes to giving feedback, this stereotype falls flat.

Those can be hard to detect, in part because it’s hard to quantify the differences in the ways people communicate without generalizing: Is X behavior a cultural trait, or just a matter of Y individual’s personality? Still, social scientists and management experts have identified some common features. For instance, Americans are typically perceived around the workplace to be direct and transparent, but when it comes to giving feedback, this stereotype falls flat. Explicit and clear in many other ways, Americans tend to be so overwhelmingly positive while giving feedback that people from other countries often struggle to figure out when they’re being chewed out and when they’re being praised.

Managers in different parts of the world are conditioned to give feedback in drastically different ways. In general, the Thai manager learns never to criticize a colleague openly or in front of others, while the Dutch manager learns to be as honest as possible and give the message straight. The French are generally taught to criticize passionately and provide positive feedback sparingly, while Americans commonly learn to give three positives with every negative and call people out for doing things right (which may be downright confounding to many raised in other cultures).