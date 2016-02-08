Four Signs You’re A Great Founder But A Crappy CEO

It goes without saying that founders and CEOs both shoulder a lot of responsibility. And in many cases, the two roles are handled by the same person, especially in a startup’s early years. As companies grow, it’s pretty common for founders to step aside and let someone else take the reins as CEO. That’s often a good idea for plenty of business reasons, and it can make everyone’s lives easier. But the simplest reason is often that founders just aren’t always cut out for it. Here are a few signs you’re a good founder, but not the best CEO for the job.

Being a founder and being a CEO involve fundamentally different responsibilities–both of which are pretty vast. Since many startup founders haven’t served as CEOs previously, it’s easy to imagine that those sets of duties (and the skills they demand) overlap more than they do.

A founder is there to inspire creative thinking and turn a vision into a reality. They listen to their teams and push others to be the best they can be. It isn’t that CEOs don’t do those things, it’s just that they do them within a much more managerial framework. The goals are more about ensuring operations run smoothly, deadlines are met, and the business is running as it should.

Being both a good founder and CEO takes an incredible amount of dedication and drive, but shifting into that operational mind-set isn’t something every successful entrepreneur naturally excels at.

Sometimes workload becomes the decisive tipping point that leads founders to hire a CEO. When one person tries to manage both roles, it’s common for one set of priorities and responsibilities to take precedence over the over. Without even realizing it, good founders have a tendency to keep being good founders, at the expense of becoming good CEOs.

And who can blame them? Hiring a CEO is a daunting thing–delegating some of the key responsibilities to another leader isn’t something many founders are too keen to do. “Founders treat their company like it’s their firstborn child,” Stanley Meytin, CEO of True Film Productions, tells me. “They are sometimes too passionate, and that passion can blind them from making the right decisions to grow their business. CEOs take a more calculated approach to help their companies achieve their growth goals.”

But as a company grows, the risks that important aspects of the business will suffer if they aren’t taken over by a full-time CEO can mount. And done right, those responsibilities can be shared, making everyone happier and the company more successful.