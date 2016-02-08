4 Ways To Plan For A Super-Productive Day The Night Before

63% of respondents in a recent CareerBuilder survey said they believe “working nine-to-five” is an outdated concept, and 24% check work emails while spending time with family and friends. Those figures probably won’t surprise anyone with a job in the modern knowledge economy. But while mobile technology has enabled us to work more flexibly, it’s also enabled many of us to work more, period.

One reason why is because we’ve learned to plan less; we can always check in on something remotely or dash off a message on the fly. Fortunately, many of those same digital tools can help us set the stage to get things done the next day before we even set foot in the office, as long as we use them wisely the night before—or earlier.

Photo: dangquocbuu via Pixabay

Writing down what needs to get done the night before is a great way to ensure you start your workday strong. Sound simple? It is—but it’s something many of us have forgotten how to do. To take it a step further, though, turn your to-do list into a full-fledged schedule using the time-blocking method.



Before you go to bed, make a list of all your assignments, meetings, and tasks for the day ahead. Start by organizing your phone calls and meetings by time. From there, you can fill in any free hours with the day’s assignments in order of priority.

This approach to organizing your day might not sound very flexible, but in reality, it keeps you from being reactive. Instead, it encourages you to focus on the task at hand and slot whatever assignments that pop up into the free spaces of your day, rather than have to push other things aside in order to jump on them. To help you stick to your time blocks, try a tool like StayFocusd, which helps you limit the amount of time you spend dawdling around online, according to limits you can set in advance.

What’s more, something as simple as a time blocking can save you from missing out on much-needed sleep. Instead of laying awake at night worrying about what you need to get done the next day, make a list and put it to bed.