How Should You Deal With Your Micromanaging Boss?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We sat down with Katia Beauchamp, CEO of Birchbox, to get her insights on common workplace issues. From the best way to ask for a raise, to how to get your micromanaging boss to take a step back, Beauchamp gives some incredible advice that we can all benefit from.

