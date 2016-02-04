Slack Releases Its Latest Diversity Hiring Numbers

We’re used to startups coming along and disrupting paradigms. This time, a startup is simultaneously shaking up a persistent struggle for diversity by being transparent and taking a page from the NFL’s playbook to implement a rule that’s over a decade old.

Today, Slack published an update based on its internal data on diversity and inclusion among its rapidly growing staff. The last time it posted such numbers wasn’t that long ago, but the company reasoned that the expansion of its staff between mid-year 2015, when there were 170 employees, to this month, where they now count nearly 370 employees worldwide, warranted another look.

As with the swelling of the ranks, there are some shifts in the numbers of women, underrepresented minorities, and LGBTQ staff members–and they weren’t always on the plus side. According to the blog post:

43% of managers identify as women, and 40% of Slack staff are managed by women, down slightly from the last report.

In the U.S., 24% of people in Slack’s global engineering organization identified as women, up from 18% in September. Across all departments globally, women are currently 43% of the entire workforce, up from 39% in its September post.

The black engineering population at Slack has grown to 8.9% of the overall U.S. engineering organization (and over 7.8% globally, compared to just under 7% globally in the last report).

The Hispanic/Latino(a) population was either negligible or obscured by having a broad multiracial category in Slack’s first survey. In this most recent survey, 5.6% of the U.S. engineering organization reported themselves to be Hispanic/Latino(a), along with 6.1% of all U.S. technical employees.

The LGBTQ population has grown from 10% of Slack’s global workforce in June to 13% of its global population in December.

To get these numbers, Slack issued diversity surveys in which employees voluntarily self-reported data anonymously on their race/ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation. Not every employee answered, but the company reports 90% participation both times it issued the surveys.

What it shows is that Slack is better than some of its peer tech companies, and not as good as others. For example, Apple’s last diversity report showed that the majority (69%) of its staff globally was male, and 54% were white compared with 57% of Slack’s staff identifying as male and 66.6% identifying as white, globally.

Among Pinterest’s 700-plus person staff, female employees increased from 40% to 42%, but as Fast Company reported in November, the proportion of women in tech roles remained unchanged (21%) from the previous year, as they did for African-American and Latino employees overall, which stayed at 1% and 2%, respectively. Among Intel’s 107,000 employees, only 24.8% are women.

Slack has made more subtle moves to be inclusive, most recently unveiling a new way for developers to connect to the network that used a brown hand in the graphic, which was met with praise both within and outside the company.