Some Hero Parents Strapped A GoPro To Their Toddler And Then Played Hide And Seek

For instance, these parents figured out that the cutest use for the GoPro since some hero strapped it to his dog and called him to the beach is to remind us of the sheer joy of a good game of hide-and-seek when you’re a kid. To that end, they strapped a GoPro to their toddler, ducked into a closet, and let him go off on the hunt. As the video progresses, you can see the lil’ homie think about where he should look, investigate rooms, and eventually pick up a cue from the family dog to track them down. Hide and seek isn’t a game that most grown-ups spend a lot of time thinking about, but man, does that kid make it look fun.