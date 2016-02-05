Why Diversity In Hiring Is Only One Part Of The Puzzle

The conversation on corporate diversity is finally leading some companies to retool their recruiting processes. That’s important and laudable, but tends to miss out on one thing: What happens once employees arrive? What makes them stay, and what drives their success at the company when they do?

As Intel’s latest update on its own diversity efforts makes clear, hiring diverse employees is only one piece of the puzzle. For companies that want to retain employees from all backgrounds and empower them to excel, creating an inclusive culture is just as important as hiring a diverse workforce.

It isn’t that companies aren’t giving any thought at all to inclusion, it’s just that they tend to prioritize diversity in hiring much more, overlooking how important culture is in determining the outcome of those efforts. Diversity and inclusion must go hand-in-hand; without an inclusive work culture, employees won’t be set up for success. Instead, they’ll be more likely to leave, and organizations will miss out on the benefits of the diverse workforces they’re trying to hire.

Because many companies don’t have a clear definition of what “inclusion” really means, they do nothing to measure it.

Environments that aren’t sufficiently inclusive can cause uncertainty among people from underrepresented backgrounds as they struggle to figure out whether and how they fit in. This drains mental resources that otherwise could be applied to work, leading to lower performance and engagement.

Less-than-inclusive work cultures also tend to encourage “covering”, or efforts to de-emphasize or “cover up” something about yourself that’s different from the majority group. Covering shows up in many different ways, from changing your appearance (for instance, wardrobe or hair style) to fit in with the majority, or declining to advocate for your own group as a way to prevent yourself from being perceived differently.