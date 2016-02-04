The Most Exciting (Non-Football) Reasons To Watch The Super Bowl This Year

Fast Company associate editor KC Ifeanyi and BuzzFeed sports editor Rawan Eewshah got together to tell us what to look out for at this year’s historic 50th Super Bowl. Find out why this year’s game will impact Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning’s legacy, why we all need to watch out for Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton’s dance moves, and how Coldplay is likely to do. Watch this, and find out everything you need to know to prepare for the big game.