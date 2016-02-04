The Most Exciting (Non-Football) Reasons To Watch The Super Bowl This Year

Fast Company associate editor KC Ifeanyi and BuzzFeed sports editor Rawan Eewshah got together to tell us what to look out for at this year’s historic 50th Super Bowl. Find out why this year’s game will impact Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning’s legacy, why we all need to watch out for Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton’s dance moves, and how Coldplay is likely to do. Watch this, and find out everything you need to know to prepare for the big game.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens