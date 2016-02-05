How To Make A Horror Anthology, From The Creators Of “V/H/S” And “Southbound”

Creepshow. Twilight Zone. Tales From The Darkside , Crypt, and Hood . Horror anthologies have long proven a rich vein to suck blood from, and many have the word “Tales” in the title. While this format may have waned after the ’80s and ’90s, it’s been having a kind of resurgence over the last few years. At the center of this vanguard is a group of filmmakers collectively known as Radio Silence. (You know, like the noise you make once you’re dead?)

After making the memorable final sequence in the first V/H/S film, the genre-galvanizing indie horror anthology that helped launch Ti West and Adam Wingard, Radio Silence went on to make a film of their own. Devil’s Due, colloquially better known as “the demon baby movie” scared up $36M in theaters on a shoestring budget. Instead of immediately diving into making the next Radio Silence film, though, the crew started masterminding a horror anthology of its own. The group created the new Southbound, which features intersecting stories that take place on the same literally damned stretch of highway, with the intention of getting back into the collaborative spirit.

“Often times on a project, you can find yourself getting fatigued with the idea,” says Radio Silence’s Tyler Gillett. “You have to live with a project for so long and it’s easy to lose sight of what is and isn’t working. On an anthology, though, there’s always a new discovery to be made and it’s always interesting and fun because there are so many voices in the mix.”

As Southbound makes its way into theaters today, and on VoD February 9, Co.Create talked with Gillett to find out how to keep everybody on the same creepy page when creating a film with so many moving parts.

“We were really fascinated by the idea of building a larger world where things are off-kilter or strange–where the rules and logic are always shifting and always seem elusive–and inserting very real and grounded characters into this world,” says Gillett. “So not only is there the immediate mystery of “What the fuck is going to happen to these characters?” but there’s a larger, 30,000-foot-view mystery of “Whoa, where the fuck are these people and will they ever get out?” We were really excited by the idea of designing a story that, as each segment unfolds, you pull back another layer of the onion and reveal a bit more about the mythology/backdrop and, hopefully, in the end leave people with a fun reveal and a bit to ponder.”

“We were really excited early on by the creative possibilities in the relay race or ‘zipper transition’ idea that brings you in and out of each segment,” Gillett says. “This device drove us to design the structure of the film early on–we knew that with these specific transitions we couldn’t just change the order in post so we had to make some very clear choices about what was going to happen when and develop each piece to do its job the best it could. With this new way of stringing things together, we felt like we weren’t just doing a rehash of what we’d seen before but that there was something intrinsic to the design of Southbound that presented an opportunity to push the format in a new direction and explore the anthology concept in a fresh way.”

“A common pitfall of anthologies is something we call the ‘first act problem’–where, by design, you have to introduce the audience to new characters and a new story every 17 minutes or so,” Gillett says. “So you can end up with a series of great crescendos that are immediately followed by another slow, introductory first act. The pacing of this can be a really tricky nut to crack and we wanted to embrace the idea of structuring the overall film like a more conventional feature free of these first acts. This approach really forced us to choose the most interesting and immediate way to dive into each character’s individual story. No long set ups or exposition–we wanted to drop people into the mystery/action and really let things chug along. By design, the only true first act we have in Southbound is in the last segment.”