From Netflix’s Culture To Changing Careers: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

Patty McCord was Netflix’s chief talent officer when she put together a 124-slide deck that’s been shared on Slideshare over 13 million times and been referred to as “the most important document ever to come out of the Valley” by Sheryl Sandberg. This week we heard from McCord about the document’s genesis, and the long shadow it’s cast over Netflix’s culture and beyond.

Are you a late-night snacker? Well, you may want to step away from your fridge after-hours, for reasons that have nothing to do with your waistline. It turns out that eating when you should be sleeping can mess with your sleep patterns. Here’s a look at why, plus four other common habits with cognitive consequences.

Airbnb hands employees $2,000 and says, “Go travel!” Netflix offers new parents a year of paid leave. This week we learned about some of the most generous perks and benefits on the market today, according to employees surveyed by Glassdoor.

In a step toward closing the gender wage gap, President Obama announced a new proposal that would require companies with 100 or more employees to disclose what they pay them, broken down by gender, race, and ethnicity.

Sometimes just changing your job isn’t enough to banish the dread of going to work in the morning. As one career coach explains, “The average millennial is going to have three careers in their lives,” and these six questions can help you sort out what your next one might be.