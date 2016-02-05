Former Employee Of Google, Apple, And Microsoft On How To Master The Tech Interview

When Gayle Laakmann McDowell had her first interview for a software engineering position at Microsoft 11 years ago, she didn’t know quite what she was getting herself into. “I was mostly naive about the interview process,” she says. McDowell had just finished her freshman year at University of Pennsylvania and was applying for an internship. “Now, I would think: ‘I should be studying for this like I would for a test,'” she says.

And McDowell should know. More than a decade later, having held positions at some of the biggest names in tech including Microsoft, Apple, and Google, McDowell is author of the book, Cracking the Coding Interview, and founder of CareerCup, a resource that helps prepare people for tech job interviews.

In 2014, McDowell started to teach a class at Facebook’s headquarters that focused on preparing prospective candidates for interviewing with the company. At first, she taught the class twice a month, but now, given the increasing demand, she’s up to teaching it twice a week. “Companies realize the interview process requires a lot of knowledge candidates haven’t used since college,” she says. “The more people are better prepared, the more people they can hire.”

But rather than striving for perfection, knowing what matters most during your interview is key. Fast Company spoke with McDowell about the most important factors to keep in mind, and the all-too-common mistakes to avoid during the interview process.

In the summer of 2004, McDowell applied and was rejected for an internship at Google. Later, she went on to get a full-time software engineering position with the company, where she stayed for three years. During her time at Google, McDowell would interview prospective hires for software engineering roles, which gave her insight into just what she’d done wrong her first time around–and what she says too many people falter on during their interview process. “The biggest mistake overall is people are rushing to complete something and not thinking enough,” she says. “They are very fixated on finishing and getting it done, and it doesn’t work very well.”

Instead, it’s most important to communicate your thought process as much as possible to interviewers. “It’s very much about your thought process, and if you don’t communicate that, I can’t evaluate it,” she says. “A lot of people dive in prematurely, and they make a lot of mistakes and actually end up doing a lot worse . . . Take your time to make sure you really understand what you’re about to do.”

Taking your time, of course, doesn’t mean standing silently at the whiteboard contemplating your first move. Dive in, but be thoughtful about the steps you’re taking. Interviewers don’t expect you to arrive at the right answer right off the bat, but they do want to know you’re willing to try and try again to get there. “I encourage people to start off with a brute force approach,” says McDowell. “Some people get very focused on that the first thing they say has to be the best approach. It’s better to have anything that works, rather than nothing at all.”