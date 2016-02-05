Broga, The Manly Mindfulness Movement Sweeping The Nation

And how could you forget the Manchild’s Pose? “The pose is the foundation of broga. Return to it anytime things become too challenging. With fists clenched, kneel and drape your torso to the ground. If someone asks what you’re doing, gesture angrily and reply, ‘Fuck you, bro. Do you want to take this outside?’”

Manchild’s Pose

These are dreamed up by Hannah Rothstein, a conceptual artist in Berkeley, California, who released her satiric “manly mindfulness movement” collection in May 2015. Her work was such a viral sensation that she now has a Broga book due out in June (pre-order here), with added aphorisms such as this gem: “The root of suffering is attachment. Avoid a serious girlfriend at all costs.”

But wait, if this was satire, how come Broga® is an actual class offered at my New York City gym?

Broga is real life.

Broga, the word, was just begging to be born. It was so inevitable that it became a sincere fitness class and a parody of itself almost simultaneously. Rothstein says she had the idea for her art project before hearing that Broga® was a real thing–a fitness movement co-founded several years ago by Massachusetts yoga trainer Robert Sidoti to create a “safe space” for men who can’t touch their toes. Claiming 450 certified instructors in 25 states and 5 countries, there may even be a Broga class near you.

I hate yoga. Not a huge fan of bros either. I had to go see for myself.