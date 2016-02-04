Adidas’s New Short Film Series Celebrates The Creativity Of Women

Women’s sportswear continues to be a growth engine for brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, and over the last few years we’ve seen that reflected in their advertising. Nike’s had its inner thoughts , Under Armour’s been willing what it wants , and now Adidas is launching a new series of short films that profile an exciting and eclectic group of women.

The first five films in the “I’m Here To Create” series are a fun peek into sports and athletics through the eyes of tennis stars Caroline Wozniacki WNBA all-star Candace Parker, DJ Hannah Bronfman, street athlete Robin Arzon, and fitness artist Nicole Winhoffer. Subsequent films will feature supermodel Karlie Kloss, soccer phenom Morgan Brian, tennis star Ana Ivanović, and more.

Created with agency 72andSunny, the brand says the goal of the series is to tell authentic stories of real female athletes, “who show the world the numerous ways in which they embrace creativity to tackle challenges, defy conventions, express themselves, and fuel experimentation all in the name of sport.”

In a statement, Adidas’s Head of Women’s Nicole Vollebregt said, “We are obsessed with the versatile female athlete–women who love sports, make decisions every day to live an active life, and are helping to change sports around the world. In 2016, we will consistently roll out women-focused activations, partnerships, products, and events that will allow us to further connect with this athlete on a personal level.”