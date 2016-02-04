The FAA Will Shoot Down Your Drone If You Fly It Near The Super Bowl

The Federal Aviation Administration isn’t messing around when it comes to drones and the Super Bowl. The agency has put out a slick PSA declaring that Levi’s Stadium is a “no-drone-zone” during Super Bowl 50.

In the 20-second spot, the narrator says “Headed to the Super Bowl this Sunday? Bring your lucky jersey, your face paint and your team spirit but leave your drone at home. Be a responsible pilot and keep the game safe for all of us. Levi’s Stadium is a No Drone Zone.”

The agency has also declared that any drones spotted within its no-drone-zone will be subject to “deadly force” if that drone is considered a threat. Yeah, they’ll basically blow your drone out of the sky. In a statement announcing the #NoDroneZone Super Bowl campaign, the FAA said that unmanned aircraft operations (aka drones) and other aircraft will be prohibited from flying within a 32-mile radius of the stadium in Santa Clara, California from 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The agency didn’t cite specific reasons for the no drone zone, but beside the obvious threats of terrorism or a drone falling from the sky and hitting a player or fan, it’s likely that NFL organizers are also concerned about any unauthorized broadcasts or filming of the game.

“With so many drones being sold for recreational use, we want to do everything we can to get the word out that the game is a No Drone Zone,” FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement. “We’re working closely with our safety and security partners to spread this message as widely as possible.”