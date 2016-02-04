This Android Wear Update Turns Your Device Into The Dick Tracy Watch

Google is adding speaker support in a new update to its smartwatch OS, Android Wear, which will make Android watches act a lot more like the fabled “2-way Wrist Radio” worn by Dick Tracy.

Android Wear already supports some voice commands, but the update lets watch wearers make and take phone calls from the wrist. The calls are sent or received via the paired phone’s cellular radio, and conveyed to the watch over a Bluetooth link.

The new speaker support is great news for messaging apps like Glide.

Glide’s app does video messaging on iOS and Android smartphones and smartwatches. The messages are asynchronous, meaning that one user records a video message and sends it to a friend–it’s not real time as in a FaceTime chat. However, the friend can start watching the video shortly after the recording has started. So it’s very close to real time.

With speaker support in Android Wear, people who use Glide on the wrist can watch video messages (with sound) sent from friends using the Glide app on a smartphone. Because Android smartwatches don’t yet have cameras, they can’t yet respond in kind but they can respond with an audio message that they speak into their watch (they can also respond with a dictated text or an emoji).

Image: Sony Wonder via Wikimedia Commons

And that’s a huge step toward the Dick Tracy paradigm.

“This is what TV shows and movies have been imagining for the past half century,” says Glide CEO Ari Roisman. “It’s Dick Tracy, the Jetsons, Inspector Gadget, Star Wars, and James Bond.”