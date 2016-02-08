How The Most Successful People Ask Questions

Asking the right questions can mean the difference between success and failure. Unfortunately, asking questions can also feel uncomfortable.

“It can be embarrassing to admit that you didn’t understand what someone said, or that you don’t get it,” says Heidi Grant Halvorson, associate director of Columbia Business School’s Motivation Science Center and author of No One Understands You and What to Do About It. “You might fear it will make you look incompetent, but that’s not true. Research has found that people who are inquisitive are generally judged to be more intelligent and engaged.”

There are no stupid questions, says Dian Griesel, author of FUNDaMentals: The Corporate Guide to Cultivating Mindshare. “When you’re learning a new task that is completely foreign to you, when someone’s safety is at risk, when investing your money, or when it comes to your health–ask away,” she says.

The key is to approach questions with the mind-set that they will give you information that will help improve your job performance, says Jon Acuff, author of Do Over: Rescue Monday, Reinvent Your Work, and Never Get Stuck. He suggests going into meetings prepared to ask good questions. “Asking questions not only keeps you engaged, it allows you to contribute to the conversation and learn something new,” he says.

Some questions have the potential to catalyze breakthroughs and inspire transformations, while others lead to stagnation and demoralization. The difference lies in whether you ask “learner questions” or “judger questions,” says Marilee Adams, president and founder of the Inquiry Institute and author of Change Your Questions, Change Your Life: 10 Powerful Tools for Life and Work.

“Learner questions are open-minded, curious, and creative,” she says. “They promote progress and possibilities, and typically lead to discoveries, understanding, and solutions.”

A learner question, for example, might be, “What are my goals?” “What am I responsible for?” “How can I help?” and “What do our customers want?”