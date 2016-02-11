You Can’t Be All Things To All People

I have been developing, testing, writing, and publishing recipes for more than 35 years, and it’s safe to say that nothing I’ve ever done touches the challenges presented by my current situation at Purple Carrot , my meal kit startup. Not only am I doing all of those things here, I’m at least indirectly responsible for sourcing our ingredients and then packing and shipping them. Furthermore, they’re being cooked by (presumably) very nearly all of our customers, who now number in the thousands. And these customers know how to email.

The main question is not whether I like these recipes. I do, and I’ve rarely been as pleased as I am with our recipe development process. And the customer response is overwhelmingly positive; they also like the results.

But we have a number of limitations (and, until we can figure out 3-D printing of cooked recipes, we always will). We can’t, for example, pre-prepare everything the way we might someday; we can’t ship on demand; we must contend with shelf life and other factors. Our customers have limitations as well: They don’t have enough time, their skill and comfort levels vary, and there are other factors of which I’m sure we’re not aware. As long as they’re our customers, these will be issues.

As I’ve said before, there is a fair amount of guesswork here. But then there is the email, which is a constant reminder that our customers are well-educated, demanding, and quite specific. This is likely even more so for our customers than for those of our competition, because I imagine that the subset of meal kit customers who are looking for plant-based meals is one that thinks more about the qualities of the food they’re receiving than those who are simply looking for convenience. We get loads of questions about whether our food is organic (it often is, but it’s not a fetish; we’re constantly evaluating and redefining our standards) and where it comes from (this, too, changes, but our sourcing standards become more clear each week).

We also get scores of queries every week about allergies (yes, we think about them, but we don’t really “accommodate” them, except to the extent that we list our ingredients). There is, especially, the gluten question; in our early days, we made an effort to make certain that half of our recipes were gluten-free; now it’s more like a third, and it may actually go down rather than up. As one of our investors just reminded me, “You can’t be all things to all people.”

We also get some complaints that our calorie counts are too high. My feeling about this has long been and remains that in high-quality food like ours, which contains few or no hyperprocessed products and nothing that comes from animals, calorie counts are a red herring. There are reasons why vegans are less likely to be overweight.

We are not, of course, maniacally vegan (we’ve never once said we’re out to create a vegan society, or even increase the number of vegans, because we’re not); we’re simply a company trying to make it easier for more people to eat more plant-based food. The reasoning behind that is straightforward: the evidence is strong that if we eat less junk and fewer animal products we’ll be healthier, and calories are only a measure of the energy in food, not of the food’s quality or effect on your weight and health.