Why Entrepreneurs Struggle With Critical Thinking (And What To Do About It)

Critical thinking is useful in just about every sphere of life you can think of, but it’s especially important for entrepreneurs. It prevents you from chasing every rainbow or going down dead ends. But startup founders and other business leaders aren’t always as good at thinking critically as they should be. There are so many other factors that lead us to see things too optimistically, discount important evidence, or play up other signs more than we should. Here’s why, and how to maintain a clear-headed, rational perspective.

When you make an assumption, you take everything you know from firsthand experience and use it to assess a new situation. That’s natural enough. But it can prevent you from verifying or updating the facts first. Entrepreneurs who are too quick to assume convince themselves they already know what others (whether customers or their own teams) need, and don’t always see the point of asking for outside perspectives, believing everyone else shares their own view. In other words, assumptions cloak themselves in the appearance of empirical fact. The result is poor decision-making and a much wider margin of error.

But while critical thinking and assuming are fundamentally opposed, the one is a surefire antidote to the other. While I may have had some preconceived ideas about what I thought was needed, it was only after asking open-ended questions, opening up discussions I might not have wanted to have, and listening, that I realized I actually had no solid basis for my previous notion. In that sense, critical thinking is a self-reinforcing habit: The more you practice it, the less likely you’ll be to make assumptions in the first place. By thinking critically, you can then go back and confirm what you think you understood and monitor the reactions of others to ensure you’re actually satisfying the needs of those who matter most to your business.

Much of business is a fluid process, rather than a straight-shot pursuit of a fixed goal. I’ve gradually become more open to the idea that projects are learning opportunities that unfold over time. Entrepreneurs are prone to acting fast; speed can sometimes be decisive. But that can quickly backfire. Rather than rushing through something, I’ve learned to first make a hypothesis, test it, and then continually adjust my course according to whatever approach is showing the best results.

It’s easy to start a project and already visualize where you want it to lead–that foresight is one of entrepreneurs’ main skills. But that sense of vision can prevent you from discovering something entirely new and potentially better. In my own experience, once I got over my impulse to see a project as something with a set start and end date, I was able to give the creative process more flexibility. My critical thinking took over, and I could see how letting things naturally happen more often led to the real changes I sought.