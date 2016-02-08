There’s No Such Thing As Stress–Here’s What’s Really Bothering You

According to the American Psychological Association , two-thirds of Americans identify work as a main source of stress in their lives, and nearly 30% report “extreme” levels of stress. The sources are many–job security, workload, expectations, changes in responsibilities or work hours, management relationships, and work-life balance–and the costs are alarming. It’s been estimated that U.S. employers lose hundreds of billions of dollars each year thanks to absenteeism, lowered productivity, staff turnover, workers’ compensation, medical insurance, and other stress-related expenses. So it’s no wonder that stress management has been called one of “business’s most important challenges of the 21st century.”

But here’s the thing: The reason we can’t cure stress in the workplace is because stress does not exist.

In his book Creativity, Inc., Pixar CEO Ed Catmull uses the words “stress” once and “anxiety” once, but the word “fear” crops up 87 times.

Let me explain. Consider just a few of the many physical symptoms of stress: shallow breathing, muscle tension, neck or back pain, trouble sleeping, appetite changes, loss of interest in usual pleasures, etc. When these symptoms occur, the body is telling us that we’ve exceeded its tolerance for what we want it to handle. So what is it, at root, that causes us (or any mammal) to experience these symptoms? Fear.

In studying this issue over the past 20 years, I’ve researched the working habits of some of the most successful people. And it isn’t that they don’t experience stress at all–they do–but they don’t seem to experience it in the same way that many of us do. In fact, what’s intrigued me most is how seldom they use the word “stress,” and how often they describe pressure and uncertainty in terms relating to fear. Here’s Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric:

When you are running an institution like this, you are always scared at first. You’re afraid you’ll break it. People don’t think about leaders this way, but it’s true. Everyone who’s running something goes home at night and wrestles with the same fear. Am I going to be the one who blows this place up? [my emphasis]

