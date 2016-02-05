Here’s What Your Hand Gestures Are Saying While You Speak

Watching the U.S. presidential candidates debate isn’t just about hearing their respective messages. It’s a chance to compare their policy positions, but it’s also an opportunity to see how they communicate, carry themselves, and interact with one another.

Consciously or otherwise, we make assessments about the candidates based on their body language, expressions, tone of voice, and hand gestures. Watching last months’s Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, I was struck by the differences Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders showed when it came to the latter.

Sanders energetically moved his hands up, down, and side to side almost constantly. Clinton, on the other hand, used gestures far more sparingly and was careful to connect them to what she was saying. There’s no fundamentally right or wrong approach to gesturing while you speak, but it’s important to know what your hands might be saying to your audience while you’re busy talking.

When you gesture, you’re choosing what you want your audience to pay most attention to—you or your message.

Think about the last time you were on a treadmill. Set it to slow, and you take a relaxed stroll. Increase the speed, and you’ll break into a run, leaving you feeling exhilarated and intense. Likewise, your gestures can help you control the energy level of your talk. If you’re at a nine or 10, you’ll probably project determination, power, and intensity. If you’re at a two or a three, composure, balance, precision. By modulating your hand gestures according to your energy level, you’ll be able to control the mood and demeanor you convey to your audience.

When you take a picture for Snapchat or Instagram, you need to decide what to focus on. Likewise, when you gesture, you’re choosing what you want your audience to pay most attention to—you or your message. If you want to put the focus mainly on yourself, gesture rhythmically. When you move your hands up, down, and around in no particular pattern, you’re just creating the impression of motion so your audience is more likely to direct its attention at you, regardless of what you’re actually saying.