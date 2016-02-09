Curing Cancer Is A Worthy Moonshot, But The Science To Fight It Is Already Here

By now, you’ve likely heard about U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s moonshot initiative to cure cancer once and for all. At a time when 1.6 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, creating a future without cancer is an exciting proposition. It’s certainly a fight worth rallying around, to put an end to this devastating disease.

But as a genetic counselor, specifically one who specializes in the rapidly emerging field of genetic testing for inherited forms of cancer, I view this goal with a different perspective. My life’s work is focused on the precious time before a patient is diagnosed, before cancerous cells begin to divide, amass, and spread, threatening a person’s life. It is in this critical moment that I believe we can make the most significant, near-term impact on patient health.

Today, we know that between 5% and 10% of cancers are inherited. Families with a history of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, endometrial, or colorectal cancers, in particular, are at an elevated risk. But family history is only one potential risk factor. A woman without a family history of breast cancer could still be a carrier of a BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic mutation, facing a 50% to 85% chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.

Having access to this potentially life-changing information should be well within a patient’s rights. Yet, access to screening for BRCA1, BRCA2, and other hereditary cancer genes, which are proven to have strong clinical value and utility for patients and their doctors, remains a significant barrier. This Cancer Prevention Month, I’d like to raise awareness around how available these screenings now are.

In the current fight against cancer, it is easy to donate to the nonprofit organization of your choosing to help advance research and awareness—people understand how they can participate. What many might not know is they now have the opportunity to take action in their own lives, to have a plan for prevention and proactive health monitoring.

When caught in early stages, the five-year survival rate for localized breast cancer is 98.6%. Early detection of cancer, or cancer risk, can help doctors take preventive action and design a plan that’s right for you. If you find out you’re at elevated risk of cancer or possess certain risk factors, there are usually a number of options available.

Hakat via Shutterstock

For example, some women at risk of ovarian cancer take birth control pills as a risk reduction strategy—and those who have been taking them for five or more years are at about 50% lower risk.