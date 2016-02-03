Why Amazon’s Rumored “Bookstores” Probably Won’t Be What You Think

On an earnings call yesterday, a shopping mall exec mentioned that Amazon has plans to open 300–400 bookstores . It was a surprising revelation, and probably not quite as straightforward as it sounds.

Following up on that report, which first appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times spoke to an anonymous Amazon source who confirmed the retailer’s brick-and-mortar ambitions but said they were much more “modest.”

While Amazon has something no other physical bookseller does—a sprawling, high-tech distribution network—which could give it a major leg up in that game, there’s reason to believe it’ll be a while before an Amazon bookstore pops up in your neighborhood.

When rumors swirled in 2014 that the e-commerce giant might be launching a retail space in New York City during the holiday season, some wondered whether that presaged bigger things to come. Mostly, it didn’t. The 17-year lease the company signed on 470,000 square feet of midtown real estate is mainly offices. Amazon so far hasn’t welcomed shoppers into the remaining space, which seems more useful to the company as a way to continue experimenting with the same-day delivery, drop-off, and pickup services it’s been piloting for some time now.

If Amazon does expand its physical retail footprint, don’t expect it to focus exclusively or even primarily on books.

“There’s no way to know” whether physical bookstores really are in the offing, digital publishing consultant Mike Shatzkin tells Fast Company, pointing out that “it is hard to know exactly what is meant by ‘300–400 stores’” in the first place. The advantages Amazon would have over competitors are obvious, and physical bookstores, he says, “would increase their clout and therefore their margins,” which historically have been razor-thin.