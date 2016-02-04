Who Will Be The NFL’s Next Great Pitchman?

There’s a lot going on around Super Bowl 50–the ads, the storylines, the Coldplay, the actual football game–but another layer to this onion of athletic achievement is that it pits two of the NFL’s most marketable stars against one another. Peyton Manning versus Cam Newton. Old School versus New School. The Past versus The Future.

Whether Manning decides to retire after the game or not, his time as the marquee marketing face of football is largely over. And what an advertising career it’s been. From Mastercard and Oreo to Gatorade, SportsCenter, DirecTV, and many more, Manning was able to provide brands with a rare combination of star power and a self-aware sense of humor.

But there are a number of younger NFL stars that are making a go at the marketing crown, chief among them Manning’s Sunday rival Newton. Cam’s got the serious down pat, but he’s also dabbled in laughs. I spoke to some leading ad agencies and marketing firms about who they see as the top contenders to be the NFL’s next great advertising pitchman. Some answers were obvious, others not so much, but they all agreed that Manning will be a tough act to to follow.

Matt Delzell, managing director of the talent practice at Omnicom’s The Marketing Arm firm, says that Newton is the one poised to become the league’s most marketable. “Cam Newton is primed to take the place of Peyton Manning as the next major NFL celebrity endorser,” says Delzell. “It’s ironic that he’s playing him in what may be Peyton’s last Super Bowl. Cam has the looks and the personality, and he soon may have the Super Bowl win to go along with that.”

The Marketing Arm’s Davie-Brown Index (DBI), which measures and compares thousands of sports stars and celebrities in categories such as influence, awareness, appeal, and many more. Out of almost 4,000 celebrities and sports stars, Manning is No. 280 in awareness, No. 10 in influence, and no. 27 in aspiration. Newton, by contrast, is currently no. 1075 in awareness, no. 131 in influence, and no. 224 in aspiration. Celebrities ranking similarly include Phil Jackson and David Ortiz for awareness, George Clooney in influence, and Kevin Hart in aspiration.

For Harry Roman, Group Strategy Director at Droga5, which is behind all the recent award-winning work for Under Armour, young people today know that nothing is as perfect as it seems and will respond to stars who are honest and authentic. “The new, next great NFL pitchman has to be comfortable out in the open—accepting their own flaws, willing to take a stand on issues that matter to young people,” says Roman. “The brave brands that embrace this new dynamic and align their values with the values of young people are the ones that stand to win the most.”

So who fits the bill in today’s NFL? “With this new standard, someone like Cam Newton is an obvious pick,” says Roman. “He’s charismatic, has fun on the field and this attitude seems to be infectious among his teammates. Together, they have brought a sense of Pop Warner camaraderie to the NFL like nothing we’ve ever seen.”