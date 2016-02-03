advertisement
How To Ensure Your Company Doesn’t Become Complacent

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Tristan Walker, founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands recently sat down with us at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. Walker shares his business values, and tells us why complacency is the enemy of a company with a strong legacy.

