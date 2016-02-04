This Common Phrase You Probably Use Might Be Giving The Wrong Impression

While consulting for a well-known science and technology firm, I found myself working with five twenty- and thirtysomething middle managers who were members of a fast-tracked leadership development program within the company. Despite their geographical and cultural diversity–they hailed from China, India, Colombia, Italy, and Egypt–I noticed that a distinctive slice of vernacular pervaded all of their speech:

“You guys” (or “Hey, guys” or simply, “Guys”).

When I asked about its use, there was a chorus of, “That’s what we hear from our American colleagues.”

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, we owe the modern-day linguistic tic of “you guys” to Guy Fawkes, a conspirator in the thwarted 1605 Gunpowder Plot to blow up the House of Parliament. More than four centuries later, Fawkes is still burned in effigy in England on the anniversary of the aborted attack.

With such notorious roots, it’s surprising that the phrase transformed over the years into a near universal generic salutation. According to the Google Ngram Viewer, which charts the popularity of millions of words and phrases published in books as far back as 1500, “you guys” in the early 1900s, and its use increased dramatically from the 1980s through 2004, the height of its popularity.

But regardless of its ubiquity, I say, enough already.

Much of the social and even linguistic criticism of “you guys” zeroes in on its implicit sexism. The reasoning is that it would never be acceptable to refer to a group that includes men as “you gals,” so why is it acceptable for gatherings that include women to be summoned as “you guys”?