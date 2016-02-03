See How Zombies Have Evolved Over 100 Years of Pop Culture

Xbox has gone the way of those beauty and style evolution videos that have been flooding the Internet–but in its own gloriously bloody way: 100 Years of Zombie Evolution in Pop Culture is clever promo for the upcoming zombie survival game Dying Light: The Following.

The time-lapse video highlights zombies from pop culture classics including Night of the Living Dead, 28 Days Later, World War Z, and The Walking Dead. Each undead iteration includes its signature traits, and thankfully, ways to destroy them.

Consider this video your flashcards for the zombie apocalypse–study hard, kids.