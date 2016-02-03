Amy Schumer And Seth Rogen Inspire America In Bud Light’s Patriotic Super Bowl Ad

It’s no secret that popular yet somewhat surprising celebrity appearances can do wonders for Super Bowl ads. Robert Goulet for Emerald Nuts . Liam Neeson for Clash of Clans . Cindy Crawford and Pepsi . And now we have Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen for Bud Light.

The brand and agency Wieden+Kennedy New York are tapping into that whole political thing that’s so hot right now, and get the two comedians to form a new kind of political party. One that doesn’t focus on our differences, but our common interests. One that doesn’t aim to divide, but to unite. One with a manageably-sized caucus. And Paul Rudd.

It’s all very silly and funny but tough to see where it’s all headed–still, it’ll no doubt get people’s attention during the game. The campaign will continue long after the big game, including ads starring Michael Pena aimed at the Hispanic market.

Bud Light vice president Alexander Lambrecht told Co.Create last month that the goal for campaign was to be more current. “When we started thinking about the new campaign with our partners at Wieden+Kennedy, we asked what is right now?,” said Lambrecht. “And nothing is more right now than the election. We need to move with the times if we are going to be the leading inclusive brand.”