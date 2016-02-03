Elon Musk Cancels Blogger’s Tesla Order After Critical Post

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has canceled a venture capitalist’s Tesla Motors Model X order after he wrote a blog post criticizing a Tesla event. In the original post on Medium titled “ Dear @ElonMusk: You should be ashamed of yourself ,” venture capitalist Stewart Alsop wrote of his frustration over a Model X launch event he attended.

Alsop’s gripe was that he drove two and a half hours to the Model X launch event and arrived on time, but then was made to wait 30 minutes outside and then had to wait another hour inside, along with around 3,000 other guests, before being moved to another room where everyone had to wait another 20 minutes for Elon Musk to appear.

“Starting a[t] 7:00pm event at 8:50pm is simply unacceptable, particularly when the invited guests are actually your customers!” Alsop wrote. “But for you to stand up at 8:52pm and not even acknowledge that you have wasted your own customers’ time was insensitive and poor judgement.”

“Must be a slow news day if denying service to a super rude customer gets this much attention,” Musk said.

Alsup says when Musk did take the stage, Musk opened with talking about the safety of the Model X. “Yup, you lead with safety, like that’s why we’re all spending $130,000 or more on this car!” Alsop wrote. “So, at 9:00pm, two hours after arriving mostly just to see a Model X up close, I left.”

Alsop goes on to say he feels like he was mistreated. “I had been handed a badge that would let me test drive the model, but my badge number was 1,344. If you started the event one hour and 22 minutes late, I could only imagine that having 1,343 people in front of me to test drive a Model X would have kept me there until, I don’t know, 2:00 AM. I made a tactical decision to give up early without ever actually seeing a Model X.”

He ended his post by saying that while he still wants a Model X, he now wonders if the mismanagement of the Model X launch event signals “other problems in managing Tesla as a company.”

Alsop’s post apparently hit its target—being read by Musk—because soon after Alsop wrote another blog post saying Musk had called him and personally canceled his Model X order after reading the post.