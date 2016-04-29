This Startup Lets Users “Sell” Their Own Shopping Data

While plenty of advertising companies aggregate data about consumers behind their backs, one startup allows users to openly trade their purchase histories for rewards.

Other InfoScout apps: Top: Out Of Milk, Bottom: ReceiptBin

San Francisco-based InfoScout offers a set of smartphone apps that lets users snap pictures of shopping receipts in exchange for incentives like credit card-style reward points and sweepstakes entries. The company digitizes the receipts with a mix of optical character recognition and crowdsourced help from services such as Amazon’s Mechanical Turk.

Then it bundles that purchase information into reports it offers to companies like Procter & Gamble and Unilever, letting them see how consumer preferences evolve over time and how discounts and promotions affect sales.

“Our ability to provide these insights back to the brands in near real time, literally within days, is something they’ve never had before,” claims CEO Jared Schrieber, who cofounded InfoScout in 2011.

Schrieber says that while brands can get some data from programs like supermarket reward card programs, those usually only track customer activity at one particular retail company.

“We’re not trying to change what people buy,” Schrieber says. “We’re just trying to observe it.”

InfoScout’s apps—including Shoparoo (which turns receipts into donations to schools), Receipt Hog (which lets users earn points they can trade for gift cards or cash at an effective rate of a few cents per receipt), and Receipt Lottery, which basically lets users turn their receipts into lottery tickets—encourage users to snap pictures of all of their receipts to earn more rewards.