Need A Bra That Fits? There’s An App For That

If an app called ThirdLove has anything to do with it, you’ll never need to wear a too-tight, loose, or lumpy bra again.

Heidi Zak

ThirdLove cofounders Heidi Zak and Dave Spector have developed an iPhone app they say accurately measures women via smartphone photos in order to sell them bras that actually fit. And today, in the wake of 400% growth in sales from 2014 to 2015, the company has raised $8 million in financing from New Enterprise Associates, a venture capital firm, and a slew of retail executives, such as former Spanx CEO Laurie Ann Goldman and REI Chairman John Hamlin.

Zak and Spector, a married couple, started the business together after leaving their jobs at Google and Sequoia Capital. Spector says investors have become increasingly open to entrepreneurial couples (some venture capital firms are notoriously averse to the idea.)

Dave Spector

What’s unique about ThirdLove is its half-cup sizes. The company doesn’t just sell bras in the standard A through E size range. According to Zak and Spector, about a third of women who get measured using the app fall somewhere in between sizes. To measure women, the app uses advanced image-recognition technology. A competitor in the bra-fitting space, True & Co takes a more analog approach: an online quiz.

Getting sized via the app requires women to strip down to a bra and tight-fitting top, and take a few photos in front of a mirror. The company stresses in its privacy policy that it doesn’t store or save the images that women take to get sized, and that the measurement calculations take place natively on the phone.

Within minutes of ingesting the images, the app will spit out a size using ThirdLove’s numbering system. From there, users can peruse and purchase a bra.

But ThirdLove isn’t just a technology app. The company designs and manufactures its own undergarments, which makes it a growing threat to giants like Victoria’s Secret. With its new round of funding, the company plans to start selling its bras–including its signature half-sizes–in retail stores across the U.S.