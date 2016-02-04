These Are The Deadliest U.S. States For Pedestrians

If you like to walk about town, then watch out in New Mexico and Florida: you’re in dangerous territory. These are the states with the highest rates of walker fatalities in the nation, as you can see from the graphics here .

Mind you, Los Angeles is pretty bad too. It’s the county with the most overall pedestrian deaths of any in the U.S. (281 in 2014). Maricopa, in Phoenix, is dodgy too (94 deaths), as is Harris, in Houston (93 deaths).

The illustrations, based on figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), show a distinct regional tilt. Five of the 10 worst states are in the South. And three are in the Southwest. The three least dangerous are in the Midwest: Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa.

The graphics, compiled by the Auto Insurance Center website, also show you’re more likely to die as a pedestrian if you’re male. Men account for 92% of walking fatalities in New Hampshire and 88% in Colorado, for example. We’re not sure if that’s because men walk more than women in those places, whether men take more chances, or whether they’re just unlucky.

As for the individual roads with the most fatalities, that distinction belongs to a stretch of Redondo Beach, in California. A quick search reveals the area around Vincent Street continues to be dangerous, with a string of pedestrian deaths in the last year or so.