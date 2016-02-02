Apple Will Announce 4-Inch iPhone, iPad Air 3, Watch Improvements In March

Apple has now set the date to announce a new 4-inch iPhone and a new iPad Air, among other things on March 15.

Rumors of a March event had been swirling ever since iPhone supply chain sources began reporting parts order timelines for the new iPhone.

Now the date looks official, as both Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac and John Paczkowski at BuzzFeed are citing sources saying the date is correct.

The new phone, as we reported January 22, will feature the same A9 processor used in the 6-series iPhone. It will contain near-field communications (NFC) to enable Apple Pay mobile payments. Many of the other specs, like the camera, will be similar to those of the iPhone 5s. It will also likely feature the rounded metal edges of the iPhone 6 and 6s.

Apple last updated the iPad Air line with the iPad Air 2 in October 2014. The new iPad Air 3 will reportedly be a significant upgrade to the Air 2, possibly featuring better speakers and a rear-facing flash for the camera.

The last Apple event was a large one, held at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, but the March event is said to be a smaller one, possibly to be held at a venue in Apple’s hometown of Cupertino, California.

Apple will also likely announce some modest upgrades to the Apple Watch, as well as upgrades to its mobile payments platform, Apple Pay.