Let’s Take A Wild Guess At What The Super Bowl Ad Teasers Are Telling Us

As the Super Bowl approaches, just days away, the anticipation is building. This kind of competition only comes around once a year and teams have to be prepared to bring the best of their best game if they want to win. And that’s just the advertisers, amirite? Okay, okay, we all know the drill. People still love the ads. Despite the invention of the DVR, proliferation of streaming, cord-cutting, ad-blocking and everything else about human behavior that points to a direction of hating ads, the Super Bowl remains one of the last real-time broadcasting events in which people will actively sit through the commercials.

It’s also one of the only times all year that brands say to us all, “Hey guys, this time we’re going to actually try to make the next 30 to 60 seconds worth your attention.” Marketers pay a Super Bowl-sized premium to have that privilege, and in order to make the most of that investment, over the last decade more and more have begun treating their ads as mini-events unto themselves. Events that require announcements, multiple press releases and, of course, teasers. Oh, the teasers. And just like their film brethren, ad teasers run the gamut from giving the plot away or telling all the best jokes, to cleverly enticing us without giving the whole game away.

So in the slide show above, let’s take a look at what we have so far, full ads, teasers, the winners, the losers, the head-scratchers, the WTFers, and everything in between.