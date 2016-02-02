Patrick Stewart Plays A Terrifying White Supremacist In The Trailer For ‘Green Room’

There are few screen presences more reassuring than Patrick Stewart. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard or as Professor Charles Xavier, Stewart is a steady, paternal figure who lets us know that everything is going to be okay. Which makes his appearance in the trailer for the shocking thriller Green Room–from Blue Ruin director Jeremy Saulnier–one of the more interesting subversions of an actor’s persona we’ve seen in a long time.

The red-band (NSFW) trailer tells the story of a punk band made up of Alia Shawkat (in a rare dramatic role), Imogen Poots, and Antonin Yelchin who make a wrong turn and stumble upon a group of white supremacists in the venue they’re playing–with Stewart, of course, as the group’s leader. Building a remarkable amount of tension into a two and a half minute trailer, the band finds themselves trapped and looking for a way out–with monsters (the real kind) lurking behind every turn. Schedule for release on April 15th, Green Room looks to be the sort of thriller that shakes up everything we know about Professor X and punk rock in an extremely uncomfortable way.